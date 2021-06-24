BBC gets thousands of complaints over Christian Eriksen coverage

Christian Eriksen File Photo

The BBC has received 6,417 complaints over its decision to continue broadcasting as Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received emergency treatment during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The midfielder, 29, dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12 shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

Cameras showed medics desperately trying to stabilise the former Tottenham player as his teammates formed a protective circle around where he was lying on the pitch.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen (Toby Melville/PA)

The BBC said viewers had complained about its BBC One coverage showing “intrusive footage of player receiving medical treatment”.

As coverage returned to the BBC studio, former Spurs striker and pundit Gary Lineker said: “In 25 years of doing this job, that was the most difficult, distressing and emotional broadcast I’ve ever been involved with.”

The first-round match in Copenhagen was suspended, before resuming some two hours later after Eriksen was said to be in a stable condition.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer criticises the BBC for not cutting away sooner after Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 game.#CallKeir | @Keir_Starmer | @NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/3OLKeJsiHX — LBC (@LBC) June 14, 2021

Following the match, the broadcaster faced criticism from figures including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said coverage “could have cut away sooner”.

The BBC apologised and said the footage was controlled by Uefa.

In a statement, it said: “We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast.

“In-stadium coverage is controlled by Uefa as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible.”