Cara Delevingne says how she sexually identifies changes ‘like a pendulum’

Cara Delevingne

Model Cara Delevingne has said how she sexually identifies frequently changes, describing it as being like a “pendulum swinging”.

The 28-year-old has previously labelled herself pansexual and bisexual.

She dated the musician St Vincent and actress Ashley Benson.

Cara Delevingne has said how she sexually identifies frequently changes (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Pansexuality differs from bisexuality because the former describe not recognising gender as part of their attraction.

During an appearance on a special Pride episode of podcast Make It Reign with Josh Smith, Delevingne said: “The way I define myself still changes all the time, whether it’s pansexual, bisexual – I don’t really know. It’s like a pendulum swinging, but almost now I feel far more comfortable being bisexual than I used to.

“I’ve kind of felt because I was lacking in my desire for women or love for women that I kind of just went one way and now it changes a lot more. I feel a lot more free and being more comfortable in it because before I was like, ‘oh, I’m gay’. That comes with self-shaming.

“I will talk to myself so much worse than I would ever speak to any other human being in the entire world. No matter what, even someone who’s hurt me more than anyone, I will be so much nicer than that.”

Pride month takes place in June each year and celebrates the LGBT community.

Delevingne said the month is also about “choosing love”.

“That’s what I think Pride needs to be about,” she said. “It’s just love, love for your partner, love for your neighbour, love for yourself more importantly, and loving people you don’t know either.

“Like, it just doesn’t have to be something you talk about where it’s just about a relationship. It can just be about a stranger, you know, having empathy and compassion for all people.”

Delevingne is co-owner and creative adviser of sex-toy company Lora DiCarlo.

She said she wants to remove the shame from talking about sex.