Rita Moreno addresses controversy over her In The Heights comments

Rita Moreno

Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno has said she is “incredibly disappointed” with herself after dismissing criticism of diversity in the musical In The Heights.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who produced the newly released film as well as creating the stage production on which it is based, apologised for the lack of darker skinned actors in the movie.

In The Heights has been praised as a step forward for Latino representation in Hollywood, though criticism focused on the absence of Afro-Latino actors.

I’m incredibly disappointed with myself. While making a statement in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Colbert Show last night, I was clearly dismissive of black lives that matter in our Latin community. It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is lament for others. — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) June 17, 2021

Puerto Rican actress Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing Anita in 1961 musical West Side Story, appeared on US TV and defended Miranda.

She said critics of Miranda, who is of Puerto Rican descent, should have “left it alone, just for now”.

Moreno, 89, has now backtracked and said on Twitter: “I’m incredibly disappointed with myself.

“While making a statement in defence of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Colbert Show last night, I was clearly dismissive of black lives that matter in our Latin community.

TONIGHT: Rita Moreno comments on the controversy surrounding her friend Lin Manuel Miranda and his film "In The Heights." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4cQcvviaLf — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 16, 2021

“It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is lament for others.

“In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In The Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward. See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks.”

Miranda served as a producer on new documentary Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It, which explores the actress’ life and career.

During her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Moreno said: “It’s like you can never do right it seems. This is the man who literally has brought Latino-ness and Puerto Rican-ness to America. I couldn’t do it.

“I mean, I would love to say I did, but I couldn’t. Lin-Manuel has done that, really single-handedly, and I’m thrilled to pieces, and I’m proud that he produced my documentary.”

On Monday, Miranda tweeted a statement which said he can “hear the hurt and frustration over colourism” and admitted the film “fell short”.

The film is directed by Jon M Chu and stars Anthony Ramos in the lead role.