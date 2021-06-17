Photos offer glimpse of new West End show Lady Chatterley’s Lover

It is being staged at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre.

Georgia Lennon and Michael Pickering
New photos have offered a glimpse of new West End musical Lady Chatterley’s Lover ahead of the show’s world premiere.

The adaptation of DH Lawrence’s 1928 novel will be staged at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre, with socially-distanced performances from June 18.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover photo call – London
Georgia Lennon stars as Lady Chatterley and Michael Pickering as Mellors (Aaron Chown/PA)

The production, which tells the story of a romance which spans class divisions, has been directed by Sasha Regan.

The musical adaptation was written by composer John Robinson and stars Georgia Lennon as Lady Chatterley and Michael Pickering as Mellors.

The performances are being filmed and will be available to stream later this year.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover photo call – London
Performances will be available to stream (Aaron Chown/PA)

Limits on numbers for theatre performances will remain in place beyond June 21 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed plans to end lockdown restrictions.

On Wednesday MPs backed a four-week delay to the easing of restrictions.

