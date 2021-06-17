Kym Marsh urges men to get checked for prostate cancer after father’s diagnosis

The Sun Military Awards

Kym Marsh has urged men to get checked for prostate cancer after revealing her father has been diagnosed with an advanced form of the condition.

During the BBC’s Morning Live, it was revealed the cancer has spread to other parts of her father Dave’s body after he put off going to the doctor during the pandemic.

Actress and television presenter Marsh, 45, tearfully discussed the impact of the diagnosis on her family during Thursday’s episode of the programme.

"You've only got one life. Look after it and live it." Thanks so much for sharing your story with us Dave, we wish you all the best ❤️ #MorningLive pic.twitter.com/jiV5VI7qCb — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) June 17, 2021

Marsh said: “Dad’s so grateful that he’s been able to be put on a treatment.

“He’s not really been told where to go for emotional support.

“For him, I think it’s been a real struggle and for us to see dad cry and be as emotional as he is, it’s not like him to be like that and so for us to watch that, it’s really difficult for us as well and we are not sure how best we can support him.”

The former Coronation Street star said she was “in awe” of her father, who she said is “so brave” to speak publicly about his diagnosis.

“He just wants to get the message out there in the hope that somebody out there might see it and it might just help someone,” she said.

“So proud of you, dad.”

Marsh revealed last week that she is engaged to her partner Scott Ratcliff.

She told Morning Live that her father is “determined” to walk her down the aisle.

“That’s spurring him on,” Marsh added.

After the clip aired on television, Marsh thanked her Twitter followers “for all of your very kind messages of support today about my brave and wonderful daddy”.

She added: “He hopes by sharing his story he may just help save some lives.”

Thoughts with @msm4rsh and her lovely dad Dave.Due to the pandemic, Dave missed a check up and has now been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer. Kym has made a plea from the heart for men to ENSURE they seek help. I hope it helps them both to know they will have saved lives — Lorraine (@reallorraine) June 17, 2021

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly sent Marsh a message on social media after she revealed her father’s diagnosis.

She tweeted: “Thoughts with @msm4rsh and her lovely dad Dave.”

Kelly added: “Kym has made a plea from the heart for men to ENSURE they seek help.

“I hope it helps them both to know they will have saved lives.”