Strictly’s Craig and Bruno to swap dancefloor for driving seat with new ITV show

Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will swap the dancefloor for the driving seat as they explore some of the UK’s best road trips in a new ITV series.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars will embark on an adventure around Britain in a new six-part show, taking on six of the best drives in Britain, in locations varying from Cornwall to the Cotswolds.

Revel Horwood, who is originally from Australia, and Tonioli, who is from Italy, are both motoring enthusiasts and will immerse themselves in a different part of Britain on scenic routes including the twists and turns of the Cheddar Gorge, the mountain roads of the Scottish Highlands and the waters of the Lake District.

Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood (Ian West/PA)

Revel Horwood said: “Bruno and I are thrilled to be taking viewers on this summer adventure with us. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and indulge in spot of history, culture and of course some killer playlists.”

Tonioli added: “This will be a British voyage like no other, strap on your seatbelt and hold on tight everyone. It’s time to have some fun.”

The show has the working title of Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip.

Executive producer Fiona Inskip said: “We’re thrilled to be getting behind the wheel with Craig and Bruno; as genuine friends away from the dancefloor, the series gives viewers an opportunity to see the pair behind their Saturday night personas.

“And, at a time when many of us will be enjoying a summer staycation, it’s a delight to join them as they take on the country’s most spectacular drives, and discover the incredible adventures en route that we can all experience ourselves, in a series that celebrates the very best of what Britain has to offer.