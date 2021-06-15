KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian ‘frustrated’ by Kourtney’s reluctance to share love life

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian said she was left “frustrated” by sister Kourtney’s reluctance to share her private life on the family’s reality TV show.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians finished last week after 14 years and 20 seasons.

It made stars of the sisters, who frequently allowed the cameras to capture some of the most stressful moments of their lives.

Pretty sure I’m cringing and living for this all at the same time. Part 1 of the #KUWTK Reunion Special starts Thursday at 8|7c on E! pic.twitter.com/yLivJrXYOw — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) June 15, 2021

The cheating scandal involving Khloe’s partner Tristan Thompson featured in later seasons of the show, while Kourtney’s relationship with former boyfriend Scott Disick was also a regular fixture.

However, Kourtney is said to have barred the sisters from addressing her new relationship with rock star Travis Barker.

In a teaser for a reunion special hosted by US TV personality Andy Cohen, Khloe, 36, was asked if she felt she had “carried” Keeping Up With The Kardashians in its later years.

She said: “I mean there’s been times that I think maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott at the beginning, so much was about them. But maybe there wasn’t as much going on in other people’s lives.

“I will say that – sometimes Kim and I have had this conversation really openly – we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal too.

Khloe Kardashian allowed her private life to feature in the family’s reality TV show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“If other people are going through things and they’re choosing not to share that’s when it’s unfair, but if there’s really nothing else going on in someone’s life what are they supposed to share?”

Asked by Cohen if there was a specific example of someone not sharing on screen, Khloe said Kourtney, 42, refused to include discussions about Barker, 45.

She said: “Well, like Kourt, I think Kourt learned from how much the public was in her relationship with Scott, it made her not want to share future dating relationships.

“We weren’t even allowed to talk about it – I’m not saying put him on, but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention it, even though there’s paparazzi photos. So we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”