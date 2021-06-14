DVD of Ed Sheeran starring in school production of Grease to be auctioned

Ed Sheeran sells artwork for charity

A DVD recording of a 15-year-old Ed Sheeran appearing in a school performance of the musical Grease is to be auctioned.

The video, which is almost two hours long, shows Sheeran playing the character of Rump.

He appeared on stage with slicked back hair wearing a leather jacket and gave a solo performance of the song Mooning during the show.

It is being sold by Omega Auctions, who have shared a clip from the video on YouTube.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “Over the last year or so we’ve seen an exponential increase in interest for memorabilia and collectables relating to contemporary artists, especially Ed Sheeran.

“We sold a rare early CD title for £50,000 in September of last year and since then the enquiries and consignments have been non-stop.

“The footage is a great watch and we think it definitely gives a hint as to Ed’s star potential.”

The video will be sold on June 29.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Earlier this year, a painting by Sheeran, 30, raised £51,000 for a cancer charity after it was sold in a raffle.

Later this month, Sheeran will release his first solo single in four years, titled Bad Habits.