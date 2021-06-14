Chris Hemsworth’s charitable efforts rewarded in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Chris Hemsworth

Actor Chris Hemsworth has been recognised for his service to the arts and his commitment to charitable organisations in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The 37-year-old was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM), with 1,190 Australian recognised in the list including 63 for their work on the frontlines of the pandemic response.

Hemsworth’s career began with roles on Neighbours and Home and Away in the early 2000s before his iconic turn as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The personable public figure, who on Sunday roasted his former Avengers cast member Chris Evans with a 40th birthday Instagram post featuring a photo of Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, has worked with charities since 2009 when he became a patron of the Australian Childhood Foundation.

But it was his donation of one million Australian dollars (£546,000) to the country’s bushfire appeal at the start of 2020, as well as his ongoing financial backing of groups leading the country’s recovery from the fires, which cemented his reputation at home and abroad.

He has also thrown his support behind charities Baby2Baby, Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation, Hollywood Charity Horse Show, J/P Haitian Relief Organisation, Oceana and the Robert F Kennedy Memorial.