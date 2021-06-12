And Just Like That… they are back! Sex And The City stars reunite for reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker said her nerves were ‘a wonderful jumble’ ahead of her return.

The cast of Sex And The City reunited as production began on reboot series And Just Like That…

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, shared a picture of her with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in New York.

She captioned the Instagram snap: “Together again. Read through our first episodes. Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”

HBO Max series And Just Like That… is expected to catch up with the cast years since fans last saw them in 2010 film Sex And The City 2.

Parker, 56, is reprising her role as Carrie while Nixon, 55, is back as Miranda Hobbes and Davis, 56, will return as Charlotte York.

Earlier, Parker shared a series of pictures from the table read for And Just Like That… revealing each actor’s station, complete with scripts.

She captioned the post: “1st Table Read. @justlikethatmax Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble.”

It was previously announced Chris Noth will reprise his role as Mr Big in the reboot, while  Willie Garson and Mario Cantone are also returning.

However, Kim Cattrall, who played man-eater Samantha Jones, will not be appearing following years of a reported rift between her and Parker.

Sex And The City ran from 1998 to 2004.

