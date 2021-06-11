Troian Bellisario and Patrick J Adams recall dramatic birth of second child

Royal wedding

Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario has revealed she gave birth to her second child in a car in a hospital car park.

The actress and her husband, former Suits star Patrick J Adams, recounted the May delivery on an episode of Katie Lowes’ podcast, Katie’s Crib.

Recalling reaching the hospital, Adams said: “As soon as I hit the button and get the (parking) ticket, she’s screaming.

Big thank you to Katie for having us on ⁦@KatiesCrib⁩ to talk about the craziest day of our lives. Huge thank you to everyone at ⁦@CedarsSinai⁩ who took such good care of us over the following 24 hours. Very grateful. https://t.co/M4yt1JvNNu — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) June 10, 2021

“I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is fully on her hands and knees and we’ve gone nuclear.”

Bellisario said she did not immediately enter “panic mode” because the birth of their first daughter had lasted more than 26 hours.

Soon Adams, who played Mike Ross alongside the Duchess of Sussex’s Rachel Zane in hit legal series Suits, realised he needed to deliver the child, a girl named Elliot Rowena Adams.

He said: “I get up to the (hospital security guard) and I say, ‘It’s all happening, in the car. You need to get the wheelchair down here, you need to get the people, all the people, all the professionals. It’s happening’.

“As soon as I open (the car door) Troian is doing one of her incredible howls.”

Recalling the moment the baby was safely delivered, Bellisario said: “I just look over my shoulder, because I’m still on all fours and I see Patrick holding her upside down, and she’s wailing, so I was like, ‘She’s alive, she’s OK. She’s breathing’.”

Adams, 39, and Bellisario, 35, were married in 2016 after dating for around five years.

The actor starred as Meghan’s love interest in Suits from 2011 until 2018, when both exited the series before her wedding to the Duke of Sussex.