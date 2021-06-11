Lorde: Jack Antonoff is an ‘incredible collaborator’

Lorde

Lorde has labelled Jack Antonoff an “incredible collaborator” after working with the singer on her new album.

The musician, who is from New Zealand, has surprised fans with the release of her new single Solar Power, which was co-written by Antonoff.

She told Apple Music she approached him with a “crazy vision” for their new music.

She also revealed she will release an album of the same name later this year.

Lorde is releasing her third album later this year (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lorde said Antonoff, who has also worked with Taylor Swift, is an “incredible collaborator”, adding: “You know, he’s down for any idea.

“And when I came to him about this album, I was like, look, I have this crazy vision.

“We’re going to have all these organic instruments. You’re going to play a shitload of guitar and we’re going to see what happens.

“And he was like, ‘Cool, OK. Sounds good’. And we just had the best time.

“He’s just, he’s down for whatever. I love that about him.”

Lorde said she approached Solar Power differently to her previous work.

“Well, it was so new for me. As you know, I spent my entire teens and early twenties kind of tightening snares, tightening hi-hats, getting everything as, you know, sterile as I could,” she said.

“And this was the complete opposite approach.

“I’d had a couple of incredible summers. I was like, ‘the sound for it has to be raw and misty and feral, you know, real drums, stereo bass, like just lean into it’.”

She said she recorded the song after going swimming with a friend.

“My hair was wet and when I came back into my room, I had made a little Yamaha DX keyboard, and I just started singing and kind of figuring this thing out,” Lorde said.

“I was like, ‘What is this?’ It almost felt like a Rock DJ to me, the Robbie Williams song.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on here, but I love it.

“And then I just put it away and had a paddleboard, I think, but it really was such a natural, like joyful extension of an awesome day.”