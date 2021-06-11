Lord Of The Rings anime film in the works

Lord Of The Rings

A Lord Of The Rings anime film is in the works from the studio that produced the blockbuster original trilogy.

New Line Cinema has teamed up with Warner Bros Animation for The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim.

Producers said the film, directed by Kenji Kamiyama, would explore and expand the story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, which memorably featured in 2002 epic The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Sir Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings trilogy was a huge critical and commercial success (Victoria Jones/PA)

The War Of The Rohirrim will delve into the life of Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan.

Philippa Boyens, who won an Oscar for the screenplay for The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, will be a consultant on the project.

While the anime film is a stand-alone project, producers said it would serve as a companion piece to Sir Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, which was based on JRR Tolkien’s book.

The War Of The Rohirrim is being “fast-tracked” for the big screen, New Line said.