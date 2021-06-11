GB News announces plans for national radio service

GB News

GB News has announced plans to launch a national radio service as early as next month.

The new network, chaired by political interviewer Andrew Neil, said it was in the final stages of completing a “long-term deal to secure spectrum on the Digital One national multiplex”.

The proposed deal with telecommunications company Arqiva would allow GB News Radio to reach 91% of households across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, it said.

GB News Radio to launch across the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/rdH2OlNTPd — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 11, 2021

The news comes two days before GB News launches its television and digital service, at 8pm on Sunday.

GB News bosses have already requested regulatory approval from media watchdog Ofcom.

Chief executive officer Angelos Frangopoulos said: “GB News is a digital start-up designed to bring greater plurality of voices to UK media so we’re passionate about delivering our programmes on every platform we can, including live DAB digital radio.”

He added: “It’s a considerable challenge to expand into radio so quickly but this opportunity is too great to miss. It means we can serve more people by giving them the choice to tune in to us anywhere, any time.

Andrew Neil (Alex Chailan/GB News/PA)

“It was a highly competitive selection process so we’re really delighted.

“We look forward to partnering again with Arqiva, who already take care of our terrestrial and satellite television signals as well as our fibre connectivity.”

The GB News channel launches on June 13 with a special programme at 8pm titled Welcome To GB News.

It has signed up a roster of high-profile talent, including ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy, former executive editor for the Sun Dan Wootton and ex-Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier.