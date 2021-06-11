Ed Sheeran announces details of first solo single in four years

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has announced he will be releasing his first solo single in four years, titled Bad Habits.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter, 30, shared a snippet of the track on Instagram and confirmed the song’s arrival on June 25 via Atlantic Records.

It will mark the first time Sheeran has released a single that does not feature a collaborator since Happier from his 2017 album Divide.

The artwork features Sheeran dressed as a vampire and images of the Suffolk star were project on to London landmarks including the Tate Modern on the South Bank overnight.

He said: “I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear Bad Habits.

“I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

The track will receive its first live outing when Sheeran performs from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road on June 25 for TikTok’s Uefa Euro 2020 show.

Sheeran released the mellow acoustic song Afterglow in December but said it was a “Christmas present” not a single.

He has been taking a break from music after welcoming daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August.

Sheeran released the No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019, which featured artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Travis Scott.