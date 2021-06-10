L’Wren Scott jackets designed for Mick Jagger to go under the hammer

L’Wren Scott collection sale

Jackets designed for Sir Mick Jagger by his late partner L’Wren Scott are among the items from the fashion designer’s archive that have gone on display before they are offered at auction.

The Rolling Stones frontman and the designer and stylist were together for 13 years before she was found dead in her New York apartment in March 2014.

Some 55 lots from her archive will go under the hammer at Christie’s, including an oak leaf “glamouflage” jacket designed for Sir Mick in 2013, which is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.

Gallery assistants handle the oak leaf ‘Glamouflage’ jacket (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Also included is a butterfly jacket designed for the musician, which is also expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.

Other lots include dresses worn by Nicole Kidman, Isla Fisher, Naomi Campbell, Penelope Cruz, Daphne Guinness and Sarah Jessica Parker.

A dress worm by Nicole Kidman, amongst other items on display at Christie’s (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to fund the L’Wren Scott Scholarship at Central St Martins, which was set up by Sir Mick in 2015.

Scott, who was said to be 6ft 4in and towered at least half a foot over Sir Mick, became well-known in Britain after she got together with him.

The butterfly themed jacket made for Sir Mick Jagger (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She designed stage outfits for notable headline performances by the band at Glastonbury Festival and Hyde Park.

A New York coroner ruled that the former model had killed herself.

L’Wren Scott and Mick Jagger (Ian West/PA)

The Rolling Stones subsequently cancelled a seven-date tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Writing on Facebook at the time, Sir Mick called Scott his “lover and best friend” and said he was struggling to understand why she might have taken her own life.

“We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me.”

Many of Scott’s gowns will be sold (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Following news of her death, it emerged her eponymous fashion label had been experiencing financial problems.