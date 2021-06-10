Applications open for Bafta Breakthrough 2021

Bukky Bakray

Applications have opened in the UK and US for the Bafta Breakthrough talent scheme.

The project, previously known as Breakthrough Brits, has been running in the UK since 2013 and helps support emerging stars in film, TV and video games.

More than 160 newcomers have participated, including Bukky Bakray, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh and Josh O’Connor.

Letitia Wright is a former participant of the Bafta Breakthrough scheme (PA)

Netflix will again support Bafta Breakthrough, which uses a cross-industry jury of leading professionals to identify new talent.

The successful Breakthrough applicants will receive one-to-one mentoring and career guidance, Bafta said, as well as full voting membership of Bafta.

Amanda Berry, chief executive of Bafta, said: “Breakthrough is a brilliant initiative that has been championing emerging talent for eight years in the UK, with a wonderful network of talented individuals growing each year.

“We are excited to be partnering with Netflix for a third year, following last year’s global expansion into the USA and India.

“We look forward to seeing who will be discovered as part of the next talented global cohort spanning the film, games and television industries.”

Applications for Breakthrough UK and US are open now and will close on July 23 . Successful applicants will be announced in the autumn.