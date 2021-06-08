Tom Hiddleston all smiles at event to mark launch of Disney+ series Loki

Loki photocall – London

Tom Hiddleston was all smiles at an event to mark the launch of his Disney+ series Loki.

The British actor, 40, is reprising his role as the God of Mischief in the highly awaited standalone series, which will begin streaming the first of its six episodes on Wednesday.

Hiddleston has played the antihero in Marvel big-screen blockbusters such as Thor, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Loki is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and takes place after the events of 2019’s Endgame.

On Tuesday, Hiddleston attended a photocall in London to celebrate Loki’s imminent release.

The star, wearing a smart brown suit, posed for pictures on a spartan set against the backdrop of the title of the series in giant letters.

Hiddleston was joined at the event by his co-star, Sophia Di Martino, and they shared an elbow bump.

Details of Di Martino’s role have been kept under wraps, but she will reportedly play Lady Loki.

Hiddleston and Di Martino star in Loki alongside Hollywood actor Owen Wilson, who joins the MCU as investigator Mobius M Mobius.

Early reviews for Wilson’s turn in the show have been positive, though he did not attend the photocall.

Nicola Adams (right) and Ella Baig also attended the photocall (Ian West/PA)

It was not only stars of Loki that attended the event.