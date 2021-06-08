Lorde teases new music with cheeky post

Lorde

Singer-songwriter Lorde has teased new music with a cheeky post on her official website.

The New Zealander, 24, updated her site with a bare-legged woman – possibly the singer – pictured from below while running on the beach, leaving her backside on display.

Lorde has teased fans with new music (Yui Mok/PA)

The snap, apparently art work for new music, is titled Solar Power.

“ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE,” a message on the website reads.

Lorde’s most recent album, Melodrama, arrived in 2017 and included the songs Green Light, Perfect Places and Homemade Dynamite.

A critical and commercial success, it peaked at number five in the UK album charts but hit top spot elsewhere, including the US.