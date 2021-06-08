Kim Kardashian shares birthday message for Kanye West amid divorce

Kim Kardashian divorce

Kim Kardashian West wished estranged husband Kanye West a happy birthday amid their divorce.

The reality TV star, 40, said she will love West “for life” as he turned 44.

Kardashian West filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their marriage had been dogged by months of rumours over West’s erratic behaviour and doomed presidential bid.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West posted a picture of the former couple with three of their four children and wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday Love U for Life!”

She also shared a throwback picture of a young West from 1987, as well as snaps from their time together.

Other members of the Kardashian family paid tribute to billionaire fashion designer and rapper West.

Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of herself, on-off partner Tristan Thompson and the Wests in happier times posing in clear blue water during a tropical getaway.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!”

Family matriarch Kris Jenner shared a message on her Instagram Story.

Alongside a picture of her and West, she wrote: “Happy birthday.”

Kardashian West and West tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

Court records show they are both requesting joint custody of their children North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm.