Celebrity friends join mountain climb in memory of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack

Olly Murs and other close friends and family of Caroline Flack will embark on a two-day trek to raise money for Samaritans in memory of the late Love Island presenter.

The group, led by Flack’s former personal trainer Bradley Simmonds, will climb 24 peaks in 24 hours in a bid to raise awareness and funds for the suicide prevention charity.

Love Island presenter Flack took her own life at the age of 40, on February 15 2020.

(Climb for Caroline/PA)

In addition to close family, singer Murs, who worked alongside Flack on The X Factor, stylists Lou Teasdale and Nana Acheampong and close friend Mollie Grosberg will also join the walk.

The group will trek 12 hours each day across the Lake District and scale England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike.

Flack’s family said in a statement: “Thank you to everyone taking part and to those at home who are supporting us. Good luck and thank you for taking the time to raise vital funds and awareness for Samaritans.”

Simmonds said: “I was Caroline’s personal trainer and good friend. I was devastated at the loss and still am.

“I know how much exercise helped Caroline with her mental health so I wanted to create a challenge where her family and friends can come together and do something powerful in her memory.

Olly Murs will join the walk (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Hopefully this challenge will raise awareness for others to seek support whilst also raising money for Samaritans.”

Sarah Ball, head of fundraising at Samaritans, said: “We are extremely grateful to Bradley for choosing to raise vital funds for Samaritans, which will help us be there at any time of day or night to support anyone who is struggling to cope.

“Suicide is complex and every single death by suicide is a tragedy that devastates families, friends and communities.

“We wish Bradley and Caroline’s friends and family the best of luck on the hills with their fundraising challenge.”

Donations can be made here.