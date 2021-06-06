Stars of the small screen arrive on the red carpet ahead of Bafta TV awards

TV stars

Stars including Michaela Coel, Jodie Comer and Letitia Wright have arrived on the red carpet ahead of the Bafta TV awards.

I May Destroy You creator Coel wore a black dress with red detailing on the sleeves.

Small Axe’s Wright also arrived in a black dress decorated with flecks of silver.

Killing Eve star Comer was in a sleeveless navy blue dress ahead of the ceremony.

Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Ncuti Gatwa, who is nominated in the male performance in a comedy programme category, arrived in an open neck shirt and a dinner suit fastened with a cord.

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar was also pictured on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

The hit series reached a dramatic climax last month in a season finale that had a TV audience of 15.2 million.

Adrian Dunbar (Ian West/PA)

Shaun Parkes, who is nominated in the leading actor category, was arrived in a beige dinner suit.

The actor was nominated for his role in Mangrove, which formed part of Sir Steve McQueen’s anthology Small Axe.

Shaun Parkes (Ian West/PA)

Paul Mescal, who is also nominated in the leading actor category, arrived in a dark suit.

Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA)

Comedian and Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey arrived for the ceremony wearing sunglasses and a dark suit.

He is among the guest presenters for the ceremony.

Comedian Rose Matafeo arrived in a white dress with flower detailing.

Rose Matafeo (Ian West/PA)

A number of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars including Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Awhora were also pictured arriving for the awards.

Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Awhora (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse and comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett were also photographed on the red carpet.

Oti Mabuse (Ian West/PA)

Small Axe, royal drama The Crown and I May Destroy You lead the nominations at the awards.