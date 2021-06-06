Nominees for the Bafta television awards

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series, royal drama The Crown and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You lead the nominations at the Bafta television awards.
The ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday night.
Here is a list of the nominees:
– Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh Vs
The Big Narstie Show
The Ranganation
– Current Affairs
America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)
Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary
The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches)
The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)
– Daytime
Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On
Richard Osman’s House Of Games Two
The Chase
The Great House Giveaway
– Drama Series
Gangs Of London
I Hate Suzie
Save Me Too
The Crown
– Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Bradley Walsh – Beat the Chasers
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
David Mitchell – Would I Lie to You? At Christmas
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation
– Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
– Factual Series
Crime & Punishment
Hospital
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
Once Upon A Time In Iraq
– Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
The Repair Shop
– Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education
Daisy Haggard – Breeders
Daisy May Cooper – This Country
Emma Mackey – Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam
Mae Martin – Feel Good
– International
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)
– Leading Actor
John Boyega – Small Axe
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Shaun Parkes – Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central
– Leading Actress
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Hayley Squires – Adult Material
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Letitia Wright – Small Axe
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
– Live Event
Life Drawing Live!
Springwatch 2020
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
The Third Day: Autumn
– Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper – This Country
Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith – Inside No 9
– Mini-series
Adult Material
I May Destroy You
Normal People
Small Axe
– News Coverage
BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis
Sky News: Inside Idlib
– Reality & Constructed Factual
MasterChef: The Professionals
Race Across The World
The School That Tried To End Racism
The Write Offs
– Scripted Comedy
Ghosts
Inside No 9
Man Like Mobeen
This Country
– Short-form Programme
Criptales
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities
The Main Part
They Saw The Sun First
– Single Documentary
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
Surviving Covid
– Single Drama
Anthony
BBW (On The Edge)
Sitting In Limbo
The Windermere Children
– Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Hollyoaks
– Specialist Factual
Extinction: The Facts
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty
The Surgeon’s Cut
– Sport
Bahrain Grand Prix
England v France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup
England v West Indies Test Cricket
London Marathon 2020
– Supporting Actor
Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: UK
Malachi Kirby – Small Axe
Michael Sheen – Quiz
Micheal Ward – Small Axe
Rupert Everett – Adult Material
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
– Supporting Actress
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie
Rakie Ayola – Anthony
Siena Kelly – Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: UK
Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You
– Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Bridgerton – Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown
Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020
EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle
Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference
Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat – Mee-cro-wah-vay
The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker arrives