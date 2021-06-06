Fans appear on Bafta TV awards red carpet in hologram form

Bafta fans

Fans of the Bafta television awards have been beamed on to the red carpet as holograms.

Television presenters Stacey Dooley and Vick Hope, who were hosting coverage, spoke to people at home as stars arrived for the awards ceremony.

They were not allowed to line the red carpet at this year’s ceremony at Television Centre in west London.

(Bafta/PA)

However they were able to speak to stars including Diversity’s Ashley Banjo and professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

(Bafta/PA)

They also met RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and A’Whora.

(Bafta/PA)