Binky Felstead welcomes baby boy with fiance Max Darnton

Reality star Binky Felstead has given birth to a baby boy.

The Made In Chelsea star, 30, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and fiance Max Darnton cradling the newborn.

She wrote: “OUR BOY!!! 04.06.21. 22.38. 8.8lbs.”

In the photo Felstead smiles for the camera as she breastfeeds while Darnton looks down at the baby with his hand on his fiancee’s arm.

She already shares a daughter, India, with her ex-partner Josh “JP” Patterson, who also appeared on E4 show Made In Chelsea.

Felstead announced that she was engaged to Darnton in September.

The couple revealed on Boxing Day that they were expecting a baby.