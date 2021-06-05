Carwash has identity revealed after being crowned champion of The Masked Dancer

Carwash in The Masked Dancer

Louis Smith has been crowned as the winner of The Masked Dancer after being unveiled as Carwash.

The former gymnast saw off competition from actresses Tamzin Outhwaite and Bonnie Langford and Take That star Howard Donald during Saturday’s series finale of the ITV show.

Davina McCall was the only celebrity panellist to successfully guess former gymnast Smith’s identity.

Surprise!!!!!…… who guessed it was me? Literally had the most amazing and fun time dancing for you guys at home. @maskedsingeruk & @itv thank you for having me. Honestly had so much fun. And your guesses kept me so intrigued ?#maskeddanceruk #maskeddancer #maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/p6XbLZqVQn — Louis Smith MBE (@louissmith1989) June 5, 2021

After being crowned as the champion, Smith said it had been “the most bonkers show I have ever done, but the most enjoyable thing”.

When asked why he wanted to appear on the show, he said: “It goes back to it being a very tough year for everyone.

“Everyone loved The (Masked) Singer, and I thought if I can get involved and have a bit of fun for myself and put smiles on other people’s faces then I’ve done alright.

“I’ve had a great time.”

Bonnie Langford (Aaron Chown/PA)

Langford, 56, who came second as Squirrel, shocked the panel when she unveiled her identity after giving an energetic performance which finished with her leaping into the air before landing and doing the splits.

Donald, who was third, was disguised as Zip.

Outhwaite was the first celebrity to have their identity revealed after being unmasked as Scarecrow.

Guest panellist Holly Willoughby failed to guess Outhwaite’s identity despite having a family connection with the actress.

Outhwaite’s mother is the sister of the mother of Willoughby’s husband.

Appearing on The Masked Dancer was “ludicrous, ridiculous and hilarious all at once”, Outhwaite said.

“I used to dance and I haven’t for a really long time,” she added.

Oti Mabuse ended up as the panellist with the most correct guesses of the identities of the mystery performers.

Friday’s semi-final saw Craig Revel Horwood and actress Kelly Brook revealed as Knickerbocker Glory and Frog respectively.

Broadcaster Zoe Ball, former ice skater Christopher Dean, ex-ski jumper Eddie “the Eagle” Edwards, burlesque star Dita Von Teese, singer Louise Redknapp and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo had their identities revealed earlier in the series.