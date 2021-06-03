Virgin Radio UK announces LGBT radio station

Pride flag stock image

Virgin Radio has announced it is launching a dedicated station for the LGBT community.

Virgin Radio Pride UK will be broadcast from June 7 until the end of September, the company said.

It will address issues such as trans-rights, gay adoption, living with HIV and helping parents understand LGBT subjects, according to Virgin.

Virgin Radio has announced it is launching a station for the LGBT community (PA)

The line-up of presenters will include Tia Kofi, Matt Cain, Emma Goswell, Debbie Ryan, Phil Clifton, Shivani Dave, Vicki Blight and Stephen Sullivan.

The hosts will be joined in conversation by celebrity guest contributors, Virgin added.

The station will also partner with Pride marches around the country, as well as LGBT organisations.

Programming includes documentaries on being bisexual in 2021, how the LGBT community shapes dance music and a weekly magazine show from Cain titled The Sunday Roast.

Vicki Blight is among the presenters for the new LGBT station (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Virgin Radio Pride UK will largely play pop-dance and pop-R&B from the last 20 years, the broadcaster said.

Drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Kofi said: “I’m so excited to be part of the launch for this incredible new LGBTQ+ station.

“We have created something made by queer people for queer people and beyond, and it’s going to be amazing! Get ready for the ultimate Friday night pre-party with me, as well as some sensational content from across the LGBTQ+ community.”