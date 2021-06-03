Lulu, Minnie Driver and Darcey Bussell among stars attending ballet gala

British Ballet Charity Gala

Lulu, Minnie Driver and Dame Darcey Bussell are among the stars who have been pictured attending a charity ballet gala.

The event was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall to raise money for the participating ballet companies, other ballet organisations and a number of charities.

It was organised by former ballerina and Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey.

Dame Darcey Bussell with Carlos Acosta, director of Birmingham Royal Ballet (Yui Mok/PA)

The gala featured performances from companies including Birmingham Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Scottish Ballet and Ballet Black.

In addition to actress Driver and pop star Lulu, Ore Oduba was pictured arriving with his wife Portia.

The television presenter was hosting the gala alongside Dame Darcey.

Ore and Portia Oduba (Yui Mok/PA)

The performance will be streamed online on June 18 at 7pm, with tickets costing £20.