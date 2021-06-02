Aardman announces children’s animated series The Very Small Creatures

The Very Small Creatures

Acclaimed animation studio Aardman has announced a new pre-school series titled The Very Small Creatures.

Sky Kids commissioned the series, which is aimed at children aged between one and three.

The 20 three-minute episodes will use stop-motion animation and clay models, Aardman, known for Wallace and Gromit, said.

Aardman has greenlit The Very Small Creatures, a brand-new preschool series for 1-3 year olds. Commissioned by Sky Kids, the 20x3min episodes follows five genderless, toddler-like clay creatures who explore a child’s play area when no one’s around. ?https://t.co/DG4wZgb3x7 pic.twitter.com/dpSSF5JYbD — Aardman (@aardman) June 1, 2021

It is the studio’s first pre-school series since Timmy Time, which was broadcast in 2009.

The Very Small Creatures is about five genderless, toddler-like clay creatures who explore a child’s play area when no-one is around, Aardman said.

In each episode Pink, Blue, Orange, Yellow and Green explore their surroundings and learn about the world around them, the studio added.

Comedy is at the forefront of the show, according to Aardman.

Animator Lucy Izzard said: “The themes for each episode relate to some aspect of toddlers’ lives with the focus on comedy and kindness. My two pre-schoolers have given me plenty of material to work from! I can’t wait to sit down on the sofa and show them the world they’ve inspired.”

The Very Small Creatures will be a series directorial debut for Izzard, who is an animator, director and professional illustrator.