Taylor Swift celebrates Pride Month and restates support for Equality Act

Taylor Swift celebrated Pride Month and restated her support for the Equality Act, which would expand legal protections for the LGBT community in the US.

The Grammy-winning pop superstar shared a post on social media backing advocacy group GLAAD’s #summerofequality movement.

GLAAD posted a petition calling for senators to pass the bill, which is a priority of president Joe Biden.

Swift, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, said: “I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred.

“And as always, today I’m sending my respect and love to those living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do.

“Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life.”

She added: “I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support the Equality Act.

“Happy Pride Month!”

Join Taylor and sign the Summer of Equality petition to send a message to your two U.S. Senators calling on them to support the #EqualityAct: https://t.co/dRwD02s1uX — GLAAD (@glaad) June 1, 2021

The Equality Act would make it illegal to discriminate against someone on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Opponents say it could force people to act against their religious beliefs.

The Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives, the lower house of the US Congress, voted to pass the Equality Act in February, however it faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where the Democrats hold a razor-thin majority.