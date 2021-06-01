John Barrowman thanks fans for support following flashing controversy

John Barrowman

John Barrowman has thanked fans for their support following reports his future as a Dancing On Ice judge was in jeopardy after he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.

The actor, 54, admitted to “tomfoolery” on the sets of BBC shows Doctor Who and Torchwood.

A recently resurfaced video from 2015 shows his co-star Noel Clarke – himself facing allegations of sexual misconduct – making jokes about Barrowman exposing his penis “every five seconds” and “hitting it on everything”.

The Sun newspaper reported Barrowman was in danger on losing his position as a judge on Dancing On Ice, a position he had held since 2020, over the controversy.

He has now shared a video on social media thanking fans for their support.

Speaking from Palm Springs, California, Barrowman said: “Hi everybody, it’s John here and I just want to say thank you very much to all of my fan family and everybody who has reached out with the countless messages of support over the last few weeks.

“It has meant such a great deal to me and has really touched me to know that people are supporting me and standing by me and sending their love and all of their appreciation and kind words.”

Barrowman added: “Hopefully we will all be back together some time soon and I look forward to it. Much love and thank you.”

Last month Barrowman was removed from an interactive Doctor Who experience due to the flashing controversy.

He played Captain Jack Harkness in the sci-fi series.

Sources previously told The Guardian they did not believe Barrowman’s behaviour to be sexually predatory and described it as misjudged “larking about” and “joking”.