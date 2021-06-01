Jennifer Aniston still ‘basking in all the love’ from Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston said she is still “basking in all the love” from the Friends reunion as she shared more behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.

Aniston was joined by her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the long-awaited special, which arrived last week.

It included the cast reminiscing about their time on the show as well as cameos from A-list fans.

Aniston – who played Rachel Green – shared more snaps from the reunion with her more than 37 million Instagram followers, including Schwimmer meeting Justin and Hailey Bieber.

She wrote: “Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you.

⁣

“Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us… When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – @_schwim_’s face says it all.”

Justin Bieber appeared in the Friends reunion special during a themed fashion show (Terence Patrick/HBO/PA)

Aniston, 52, also posted a selfie with James Burrows, the famed director who worked on Friends.

Pop star Bieber appeared during the special, strutting his stuff during a Friends-themed fashion show.