Iain Lee in tears as I’m A Celeb reunites him with his sister

Iain Lee was reunited with his sister for the first time in more than two years as the remaining I’m A Celeb stars were by joined in the jungle by their loved ones.

For the first time in the show’s history, family members entered the camp as the final four were handed a treat ahead of Sunday night’s finale.

Comedian and DJ Lee was in tears after he saw his sister Jo for the first time since she emigrated to New Zealand two-and-a-half years ago, while favourite for the jungle crown Georgia Toffolo was met by her mother.

The stars meet each other’s relatives (REX/Shutterstock)

She added: “You’ve been absolutely amazing, we’ve been so proud of you, Mum and the boys, you trended on Twitter, whatever that means.

“Mum’s fine and really proud.”

Iain and his sister Jo (REX/Shutterstock)

““I need to tell you that my heart is bursting with pride because you have shown everyone how strong, fair, how kind you are; your little positive face every morning when you wake up,” Nicola Toffolo told her daughter.

Advertising

Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas was also greeted by his mother, while Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine was briefly reunited with her husband, Chris.

The pair embraced as Chris updated her on their son, Albert.

Saturday night’s show also saw the foursome all take on a bushtucker trial called Celebrity Cyclone as they sported superhero costumes to successfully collect all four stars on offer.

Jennie McAlpine takes on the bushtucker trial (REX/Shutterstock)

McAlpine and Toffolo initially struggled but reached their respective markers on the course alongside Lee and Lomas just before the time ran out.