Time for some Fresh Meat: Jack Whitehall to make Brit Awards hosting debut

Jack Whitehall will make his Brit Awards hosting debut as he takes to the stage to helm next year’s ceremony.

The TV star and stand-up has said he is “thrilled” to be hosting the music awards ceremony, and that “it is the kind of show you dream of hosting as a kid, so really excited to have been asked”.

Whitehall, 29, takes over from last year’s presenters Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis, and follows in the footsteps of other Brits presenters including James Corden, Ant and Dec and Peter Kay.

Jack Whitehall (ITV/PA)

As well as his numerous panel show appearances on programmes such as Would I Lie To You?, A League Of Their Own and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Whitehall has also carved out an acting and writing career – this year he starred in the BBC One adaptation of Decline And Fall and he created and co-stars in Sky 1 series Bounty Hunters.

He has previously hosted the Royal Variety Performance and The Britannia Awards in Los Angeles.

Jason Iley, Brits Chairman and Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland, said: “Jack is one of the biggest talents in the UK. He is a truly natural performer who brings enormous enthusiasm, charisma, fun and passion to all his work.

“As one of the most in-demand names in the industry we are delighted to have him as host for the UK’s biggest night in music.

“This is going to make for an exceptional night, along with performances from some of the biggest names in music across the globe.”

The Brit Awards 2018 with Mastercard will take place on Wednesday February 21 at London’s O2 Arena.