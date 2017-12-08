Georgia Toffolo wields her strength in grotesque I’m A Celebrity trial

Georgia Toffolo showed off her strength and determination as she managed to win four out of five possible stars in the latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! bushtucker trial.

In Friday’s episode, the Made In Chelsea star was initially annoyed at her campmates for not believing she could take on a particular role in another challenge that they mistakenly thought they would have to undertake – the Cyclone trial.

She had hit out at being given the “stereotypical stuff because I’m a girl”.

Georgia Toffolo (ITV)

She fumed in the Bush Telegraph: “Nothing really annoys me apart from when the boys automatically assume that just because they are bigger than me that they are automatically stronger than me and more capable of doing trials.

“Yes I am quite small but it doesn’t mean to say I am less mighty. It really grinds my gears!

“Not to mention, if it does get down to biology and strength I do the washing up, the wood and the water three times a day… do you know what boys, I can do this.

“It shouldn’t ever be unequal in here and I don’t think muscles transpire to stars, I’ve come back with full houses and busted a gut for everyone and I’m not that big.”

The challenge saw Toffolo tasked with having to get as much toxic waste as possible out of barrels – filled with jungle critters – and down a pipe into a waste disposal tank, in which Lomas was standing.

FIRST LOOK ⚠️ The atmosphere's turned toxic for @ToffTalks and @jamielomas1… Are they heading for disaster? Find out tonight at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/PWtCWR3Pou — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2017

Toffolo was first faced with a waste disposal tank filled with fish guts, slime and offal and she scooped it all up in a bucket and poured it down onto Lomas, but struggled with the weight of it all.

The reality TV star continued with the challenge with gusto but repeatedly apologised for being slow due to the waste being slippery and how heavy it was to cart back and forth, all the while cockroaches were dropped on her.

“Guys, this is physically tough,” she said.

Toffolo ended up scoring four out of the five possible stars for the task, much to the delight of her campmates.

Jennie McAlpine praised her as “one tough cookie, a strong woman”.

The five remaining celebrities also celebrated Amir Khan’s birthday in the jungle, and he was delighted to receive a birthday cake as the prize treat from the Dingo Dollar Challenge.

:: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 8.20pm on Saturday on ITV.