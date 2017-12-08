Advertising
Emmerdale announces Christmas Day episode featuring ‘Robron’
It will feature ex-couple Robert (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron (Danny Miller).
Emmerdale is screening a Christmas Day episode devoted to two of its most popular characters.
The ITV soap will feature ex-couple Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), who were together known as Robron.
It sees Robert, estranged from Aaron, the “real love of his life”, have a “perpetual nightmare” on Christmas morning.
Series producer Iain MacLeod said of the episode: “Think Groundhog Day and A Christmas Carol with a little nod to the film Don’t Look Now thrown in and that’s been our approach.”
“Watch out for the ghost of Christmas Future, as you might recognise them.”
He said there were risks in filming “such a standalone episode”, which would be “heartfelt and hilarious”, but added we “hope the audience will appreciate we’ve tried to do something a bit different”.
