BBC music show Sounds Like Friday Night recommissioned for 2018

The BBC’s new prime-time music show Sounds Like Friday Night will return to screens in spring 2018.

Fronted by Radio 1’s Greg James and 1Xtra presenter Dotty, the BBC One show has been recommissioned for a second run.

Its first series, which ends on Friday, has been co-hosted by stars from Demi Lovato to Liam Payne and seen performances from the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Kasabian, Stefflon Don, Jessie Ware and The Killers.

It is being made by James Corden’s production company, best known for Carpool Karaoke, and hit screens 11 years after the end of Top Of The Pops.

The world’s longest running weekly music show was axed, after 42 years, in 2006, after its format was felt to have become dated in the wake of 24-hour music programming and digital downloads.

The second series will broadcast from TV Centre in west London.

Bob Shennan, director of BBC Radio and Music, said: “Sounds Like Friday Night has brought an incredible range of artists to the heart of the BBC One schedule. We are hugely excited to recommission it for a second series.”