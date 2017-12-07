Victoria set for snowy and opulent Christmas in first-look pictures

First-look pictures from the Victoria Christmas special reveal that viewers are in for a festive and luxurious treat, complete with a good coating of snow.

Jenna Coleman returns to the lavish ITV drama as Queen Victoria alongside Tom Hughes as Prince Albert in the new episode, which will air on Christmas Day.

Victoria (ITV)

But despite its sumptuously opulent aesthetic, the show’s creator and writer Daisy Goodwin has promised that viewers will be taken on quite the rollercoaster ride on Christmas Day.

She said there will be plenty of love, but also “near death and really annoying relatives” and that the “Christmas spirit is stretched to the limit upstairs and downstairs”.

Victoria (ITV)

Albert becomes obsessed with turning the palace into a perfect magical wonderland, and tensions then rise as he invites some unwelcome house guests to join the celebrations.

Victoria airs on Christmas Day at 9pm on ITV.