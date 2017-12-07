Advertising
Scarlett Moffatt backs Iain Lee amid I’m A Celeb bullying accusations
She called the radio DJ “a beautiful soul”.
Former I’m A Celeb champion Scarlett Moffatt has backed Iain Lee amid bullying accusations on the show.
Dennis Wise, who was evicted at the end of Thursday’s programme, told Lee not to “say those words” during his trial.
Wise was referring to an earlier task when the radio DJ said “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” and failed to bring any meals back to camp.
But, to the delight of viewers, Lee brought back all six stars when he teamed up with Jennie McAlpine for a challenge that saw him win dingo dollars by putting his head into boxes filled with creepy crawlies.
Extra camp host Moffatt tweeted: “Awwww Iain if only you knew how loved you were, you beautiful soul.”
Fellow camp mates Amir Khan and Jamie Lomas were also accused of bullying after they said Lee was “playing a game”.
One twitter user wrote: “I am praying everyone votes for @iainlee to win #ImACelebrity I hate bullying at the best of times but seeing 3 grown men do it is sickening.”
Another said: “I hate how ‘banter’ has become an excuse to say whatever you want to someone. Those three men are nothing but petulant children.”
