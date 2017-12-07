Dennis Wise latest celeb to leave the jungle amid bullying accusations

Dennis Wise has become the latest star to leave the I’m A Celebrity jungle after being accused of bullying.

The former footballer was evicted on Thursday night’s episode after fans hit out at his behaviour towards Iain Lee.

He put pressure on Lee not to say “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” during his trial and had previously criticised the radio DJ’s record in tasks.

But to the delight of viewers, Lee took six stars back to camp with the help of Jennie McAlpine.

I genuinely liked #DennisWise, right up to the point he became a bully towards Iain, That's when I lost all respect for him. He deserved to leave tonight.#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Mike Smith (@MikeSmithLondon) December 7, 2017

One Twitter user wrote: “I genuinely liked #DennisWise, right up to the point he became a bully towards Iain.

“That’s when I lost all respect for him. He deserved to leave tonight.”

Another simply said: “Dennis is so patronising towards Iain, can’t stand him.”

Dennis is so patronising towards Iain, can't stand him ??? #ImACeleb — Emily Dunne (@emilydunne91) December 7, 2017

During their trial Lee and McAlpine had to release dingo dollars from a set of boxes using their mouths and tongues only – the catch being that the boxes were filled with fish guts, flies, mealworms, crickets, cockroaches and frogs.

Lee was thrilled to complete the challenge, after yelling the immortal words “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here” in an earlier trial.

Lee failed to get a single star when he was lowered into a pool and tasked with swimming through several water chambers filled with critters.

But this time round he proclaimed: “What a relief, what a thrill, I feel I’ve earnt my place round the fire tonight, this is great.”

Your votes mean that @denniswise is the sixth Campmate to leave the Jungle! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/7jxcp3OCdy — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2017

However, it wasn’t all good news for Lee, as he quarrelled with Amir Khan after reminiscing about the recently departed Stanley Johnson.

The professional boxer said Johnson was “good company” before turning to Lee and saying: “On a serious note, when you came in you did f*** a lot of things up.

“Remember you came in and you bossed us all around, you split the camp up.”

Talking in the Bush Telegraph later, Lee said: “Amir was being an asshole, just prodding me and making all these jokes, it wasn’t funny, it made me feel uncomfortable.”

Amir, Jamie and Dennis… How my opinions of you have changed. You’re ganging up and bullying Iain and trying to twist it that it’s HIM playing the game. Grow up boys, we can all see what’s going on #ImACeleb — Suzi Hyde (@Zoobabe79) December 7, 2017

if you’re voting to save jamie, dennis or amir because you’re enjoying the drama, please stop and think about the affect it has on Iain’s state of mind. here’s clearly being bullied by the “lads” and it must be awful for him in that camp. #imaceleb — dani (@kateconnr) December 6, 2017

Fans accused Khan and Jamie Lomas of ganging up on Lee, after they said he was “playing a game”.

One twitter user wrote: “Amir, Jamie and Dennis… How my opinions of you have changed. You’re ganging up and bullying Iain and trying to twist it that it’s HIM playing the game. Grow up boys, we can all see what’s going on #ImACeleb.”