Rebekah Vardy: I knew hubby would vote for me to do Bushtucker Trials

I’m A Celebrity star Rebekah Vardy says she was not surprised to hear husband Jamie voted for her to take part in the show’s gruelling Bushtucker Trials.

The footballer, 30, admitted that he and his teammates voted for Vardy to do the stomach-churning jungle tasks.

Vardy, who was the third celebrity to be booted off the show, told The Sun: “I knew they’d vote for me to do trials. Jamie said he’d make sure it happens.”

The 35-year-old mother also said she was too hungry to miss sex during her time in the jungle.

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy (Ian West/PA)

Vardy said she “lost a stone” during her time on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and is “too skinny now”.

She was ruled out of several tasks on “medical grounds” and insisted “I wasn’t being a diva”.

She also said she was “devastated” to hear she had been accused of bullying broadcaster Iain Lee, adding: “I cried when I found out. It seems that so many scenes weren’t aired on the show.”