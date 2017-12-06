Charlotte Hawkins set to present a new Classic FM show

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins has said she wants to make classical music more accessible to young people as she prepares to host a new weekend show on Classic FM.

The vicar’s daughter grew up attending classical concerts and performing in her church choir, and can play the piano, violin, classical guitar and flute.

Her Sunday afternoon music show, which will launch in the new year, will focus on featuring the talent of new, young artists.

Charlotte Hawkins will present a new Sunday afternoon show on Classic FM (Ian West/PA)

“I just think it’s so important for the younger generation, I’m the mum of a two-year-old and I make sure that she listens to it with me.

“I think it’s an important part of our lives that we don’t let the classics go.”

One of the young artists featured on the show will be Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a teenage cellist and winner of BBC Young Musician of the Year 2016.

Hawkins said: “He is such a phenomenal talent… I want that to inspire people because I grew up with music like that in my childhood and I’d hate to think that children these days aren’t playing that kind of music and aren’t picking up an instrument and getting involved.”

Thanks everyone for helping me reach over 1 Million streams on @Spotify! Listen to the 'Complete Sheku' playlist – https://t.co/o7yYOX81ey pic.twitter.com/OoDS7g6yM0 — Sheku Kanneh-Mason (@ShekuKM) November 23, 2017

Classic FM’s new weekend schedule will also include shows by the station’s composer in residence Howard Goodall, who will be in conversation with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a six-part series celebrating musicals, and Rob Cowan.

Hawkins will be presenting her show after a stint on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, where she performed with professional Brendan Cole.

Despite an early exit from the show, Hawkins will return to the dance floor this weekend to celebrate the final.

She said: “I absolutely loved [performing on the show], it was a magical, sparkly world to step into for a few weeks and I loved every minute of it.

“I really have made some brilliant friends, there was such a great atmosphere in our group.

Coming up soon on @GMB my daughter Ella Rose will have her wish granted to dance on TV with @BrendanCole – & she's rather excited! pic.twitter.com/c4KIh74dUC — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) October 17, 2017

“It might be I think the most terrifying thing that I’ve ever done in my life, stepping out on a dance floor in front of 10 or 11 million people but it was brilliant.”

Hawkins’s radio show will air on Classic FM Sundays from 3pm to 5pm, starting on January 7.