Frankie Boyle’s New World Order returns for Christmas

Frankie Boyle is set to recap the news of 2017 with the return of his New World Order show.

The programme will dissect the last 12 months using “stand-up, review and discussion”, said the BBC.

The comic said: “I’m so delighted to be doing this show as that little period between Christmas and New Year is something that I’ve always wanted to ruin for everybody.”

The news comes after Charlie Brooker announced he would not be making his popular end-of-year “Wipe” show.

Got some good news and bad news. Bad news is no 2017 Wipe. Was set to do it but ran out of road. Am way behind on scripts / dev elsewhere and contrary to my optimistic delusions it turns out I can’t do 400 things at once. [1/3] — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) November 27, 2017

He broke the news on Twitter, saying: “Got some good news and bad news. Bad news is no 2017 Wipe. Was set to do it but ran out of road.

“Am way behind on scripts / dev elsewhere and contrary to my optimistic delusions it turns out I can’t do 400 things at once.”

Alex Moody, commissioning editor comedy at the BBC, said: “After the well-received series run [of New World Order] this year it’ll be fascinating – and possibly jaw-dropping – to hear what Frankie and his guests have to say about 2017.”

Frankie Boyle’s 2017 New World Order will air on BBC Two at 10pm on Friday December 29.