Fire alarm disrupts ITV broadcast of Loose Women

ITV had to air part of an old episode of Loose Women after a fire alarm went off in the building.

Minutes later, the live, billed edition, featuring Robbie Williams and his wife and panellist Ayda Field, went on-air.

The audience at ITV Studios had been evacuated and some viewers were left confused as the show was temporarily suspended.

Viewers also saw a message on-screen with the words “we’re sorry for the disruption”.

When @robbiewilliams is in the building and the fire alarm goes off! Panic over… he'll be coming up later on the show! pic.twitter.com/xstUQULlZj — Loose Women (@loosewomen) December 5, 2017

When the live edition aired, Christine Bleakley told viewers: “We nearly weren’t coming on air, did you notice that?

“The fire alarm went off literally seconds before we were supposed to come out to say hello.

“The audience all had to leave, we didn’t know what was going on, but we are back ladies and gentlemen.”

Advertising

The programme later tweeted: “We’re live and loose this Tuesday lunchtime!!! We managed to turn the fire alarm off!!!”

We're live and loose this Tuesday lunchtime!!! We managed to turn the fire alarm off!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/2OV3HLrIWI — Loose Women (@loosewomen) December 5, 2017

Not everyone was impressed with Williams on the show.

@darren_haywood wrote: “The bloody Robbie Williams show again. Well I suppose it has been a few weeks…”