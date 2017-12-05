Eddie Redmayne to read Christmas Day CBeebies bedtime story

Actors Eddie Redmayne and Emily Watson are the latest stars to sign up to read a CBeebies betime story.

The pair will read tales over the festive period as they follow in the steps of stars including Tom Hardy and Dolly Parton.

Oscar-winning actor Redmayne will appear on the children’s show on Christmas Day while Watson will be on screens on Boxing Day.

Emily Watson (Ian West/PA)

Lord Hall said the BBC has been “part of the fabric of childhood for so many generations of children in the UK, that they – now as adults – want us to play a big part in the lives of their own children in turn.”

“That’s why we can have a huge Hollywood star like Tom Hardy reading bedtime stories for CBeebies – he said it was great to appear in something that was actually appropriate for his kids to watch,” he added.

“In fact – we haven’t announced it yet – but I can tell you that we’ve now got two other great British stars lined up to read bedtime stories over the festive period: Eddie Redmayne on Christmas Day, and Emily Watson on Boxing Day,” he said.