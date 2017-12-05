Dancing On Ice’s Monty Panesar replaced by Lemar after injury

International cricketer Monty Panesar has withdrawn from Dancing On Ice after he was injured in training.

The bowler has been replaced by musician Lemar, the show announced.

In a post on Instagram they said: “We are super sad to announce that owing to an injury sustained in training, @montypanesar has had to withdraw from #DancingOnIce 2018.

“You’ll be sorely missed Monty – rest up and get better soon.

“R&B smoothie @Lemar will be taking his place, and will be skating with our French firecracker of a pro, Melody.”

The show returns to ITV, after a break from the screen, in the New Year.

The celebrities will be skating to impress Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and Jason Gardiner.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to host the show.