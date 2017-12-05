Menu

Advertising

Blake Lively injures her hand filming action sequence in spy thriller

Showbiz | Published:

The film, due out in 2019, adapts the first of writer Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick series of novels to the big screen.

Blake Lively (Lionel Hahn/PA)

Production has been temporarily halted on Blake Lively’s female spy thriller The Rhythm Section after the star was injured on set.

Lively, 30, hurt her hand performing an action sequence, producers said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the production told The Hollywood Reporter: “Filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand while filming an action sequence.

“Production will resume as soon as possible.”

Skyfall Royal World Premiere – London
Barbara Broccoli (Ian West/PA)

The film, due out in 2019, adapts the first of British writer Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick series of novels to the big screen.

Michael G Wilson and Broccoli, who worked on the last eight Bond films including Spectre and Skyfall, are producing the film.

Former Gossip Girl actress Lively, who has two children with husband and fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, plays a woman on a path to self-destruction after her family dies in a plane crash.

2014 Met Costume Institute Gala – New York
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

The movie is being filmed in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland and the US, and directed by Reed Morano, whose credits include the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s book The Handmaid’s Tale.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News