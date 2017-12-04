Support service launched for musicians following Chester Bennington’s death

A new mental health support line has been launched for musicians following the death of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington.

Backed by a number of big stars including singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, the phoneline will provide advice, clinical pathways and professional therapy for people working across the music industry.

The 24/7 service has been launched by Help Musicians UK (HMUK) and comes after the charity’s health and welfare team experienced a 22% increase in requests for help from musicians across the country.

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park (Lewis Stickley/PA)

The charity identified a “mental health crisis” in the industry and pledged to set up the support line in a report, Can Music Make You Sick?, published earlier this year.

Bennington was found dead aged 41 in his home near Los Angeles with his death ruled a suicide.

Shah said: “I would like to give my passionate, wholehearted support to Help Musicians UK and the new Music Minds Matter mental health service.

“The music industry is in such need of a service like this. It’s about time we had a service that is always there for people, one that really caters to the myriad of mental health challenges and complexities that musicians and people in the music industry face.

“As someone that has experienced struggles of my own, I know how important it is to know that I could access help and support when I need it. It means so much, thank you HMUK.”

Those needing help and emotional support can call 0808 802 8008 free of charge, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.