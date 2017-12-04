Sam Smith appeals for help for children in war

Sam Smith said he was heartbroken to see children whose lives had been torn apart by conflict, as he urged people to support War Child UK’s latest campaign.

The singer-songwriter, who has a new role as a global ambassador for War Child UK, is backing a new report and campaign from the charity which aims to raise awareness and funds to support the mental health and wellbeing of children affected by war – from those who have fled the violence of so-called Islamic State in Iraq, to former child soldiers in the Central African Republic.

Smith is launching the campaign following visits to the charity’s programmes in Northern Iraq and on the Jordanian border with Syria.

“However, while this is devastating, what we too often forget is the equally devastating impact war can have on the minds of the children who live through it – impacts that many will carry through into adulthood and that can end up blighting their whole lives.

“During my visits to War Child’s programmes this year, it was heartbreaking to see the number of children who have had their lives ripped apart by war, knowing that what I was seeing was just the tip of the iceberg.

“However, it was also inspiring to see the drive these children have to try and carry on, and the positive changes that War Child’s work can have on their lives.

Sam Smith (War Child)

Advertising

War Child UK CEO Rob Williams said: “Since joining War Child as Global Ambassador, Sam has inspired us all with his passion, intelligence and sensitivity. With 250 million children in the world today affected by war, the need is as great as ever to stand up for their rights.”

War Child’s report, Reclaiming dreams – prioritising the mental health and psychosocial wellbeing of children in conflict, shows the scale of mental health psychosocial support (MHPSS) needed to help children affected by conflict recover from the mental impact of their experiences and the destruction of their families and support networks.

The report was made possible by funding provided by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.