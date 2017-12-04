Production on House Of Cards to resume in 2018

Production on the final season of House Of Cards is expected to start in 2018 without its star Kevin Spacey.

The political drama was put on hold in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against the Oscar-winning actor.

However, The Hollywood Reporter said Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos announced during a conference on Monday that production would resume next year. “We are excited to bring closure to fans,” he was quoted as saying.

Work on the sixth and last season is set to begin early in the year. It is not known when the eight-episode series will air.

Scotland Yard is investigating Spacey, who was artistic director at London’s Old Vic theatre, over two allegations of sexual assault while he also faces claims of “on-set sexual misconduct” by members of the House Of Cards production crew.

Netflix previously announced it “will not be involved with any further production of House Of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey” after initial allegations were made about him by actor Anthony Rapp.

The actor claimed he was 14 when Spacey allegedly harassed him by climbing on top of him on a bed following a party in 1986.

Advertising

Following Rapp’s allegation, Spacey said in a post on Twitter he does not remember the alleged incident.

He said: “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”

The Old Vic has said that an internal investigation found 20 people claimed they had been the victims of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey, who was at the theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” after allegations surfaced, according to a representative.